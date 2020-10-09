Home

Nicholas Giles Notice
GILES NICHOLAS PHILIP
'NICK' Nick courageously fought his
battle with cancer, with humour,
will power and a great oncologist.
Sadly his last match ended in defeat.
Devoted Dad, Step-dad, Husband, Brother, Son, Friend, & 'PROP' for Cinque Ports Rugby Club.
He was loved, & will be greatly
missed by all who knew him.
Family funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
20th October 2020 at 2.30pm.
Donations, if desired, to St Michael's Hospice or Sussex Cancer Fund
c/o Towners Funeral Directors,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards,
TN37 6NH or via https://nicholasgiles.muchloved.com/
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 9, 2020
