WENDEL Norman Herbert Passed away peacefully
on 19th January 2020 at
St Michael's Hospice. Aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Joan,
father of John & Gary,
grandfather & great grandfather
and dear brother of Margaret.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 14th February,
11.30am at Bexhill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to St Michael's Hospice via the Funeral Director Arthur C Towner Ltd,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 31, 2020
