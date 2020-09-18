|
Hall Pamela It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Pamela (Pam) Hall of Bancroft Road, Bexhill
last Monday 14th September 2020 after a long illness, aged 84 years.
She leaves behind her husband and best friend of 65 years John Hall,
and 5 children, Teresa, Terence, Pamela, Anthea & Timothy.
Pam was a much loved Wife, Mum, Granny and Great Granny
who will be dearly missed.
Living in Hastings for many years overlooking Alexandra park, Pam made many friends working as a Nurse at
Hill House Hospital, Rye / Mount Pleasant Hospital, Hastings and
East Down House, Bexhill before retiring in Bexhill with husband, John.
John and family would like to thank the Bexhill District Nursing Team and all other NHS staff as well as Care to You Healthcare, Bexhill for supporting the family throughout recent months. Funeral arrangements will be made by Mummery Funeralcare, Bexhill.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 18, 2020