|
|
|
PATON Pamela Passed away peacefully at
St. Michael's Hospice on
6th July 2020 following a long and brave battle with cancer.
Much loved mum to Melanie, nan to Lily, sister to Michael, Bernice and Rebecca.
She will be greatly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Private funeral for family only
21st July 2020.
Any flowers or donations if wished to St. Michael's Hospice via the following link pampaton.muchloved.com
or Douglas Mercer & Sons Funeral Directors on 01424 421805.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 10, 2020