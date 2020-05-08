Home

Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Pamela Thomas Notice
THOMAS Pamela June Aged 82 years
Passed away peacefully on 5th May at St. Michael's Hospice after a short illness borne with courage and dignity.
Devoted wife to Bill, beloved mother
to Karen, Hazel and Angela,
proud grandmother to seven talented grandchildren and friend to many.
Private funeral service for family only.
A celebration of Pam's life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St.Michael's Hospice or Leukaemia UK, via Douglas Mercer & Son Funeral Directors.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020
