ELDRIDGE Pat (Patricia) Passed away peacefully on 30th August, aged 92. Much loved mother of Paul, Marian and John, and much loved grandmother of Jack, Izzy, Elizabeth, Debbie, Rebecca, Hannah, James, Tom and Harmony.
A loyal and supportive friend to so many all her life. So many happy memories.
Pat will be sadly missed.
Donations to the Stroke Association
via pateldridge.muchloved.com
or c/o A C Towner Ltd.
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards,
TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 11, 2020