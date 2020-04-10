|
POND PAT Greatly loved Wife of Barry, dearly loved Mum to Suzie & Kirstie. Grandmother
& Great Grandmother. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 2nd April at
Hastings Court Care Home.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 16th April 3.00pm
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK online at
https://patpond.muchloved.com or by cheque c/o Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
BN21 1BE. 01323-733354.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 10, 2020