|
|
|
BARNARD Patricia
(Trish) A much loved Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Sister, Auntie and friend to many, was sadly taken from us, aged 85, on 17th August 2020.
After battling cancer for 5 years,
she is now at peace with her
late Husband, George.
Her funeral service to
be held at 2.30pm
on Thursday 10th September at Hastings Crematorium.
Family flowers only or donations
if wished, to St Michael's Hospice
via the funeral director
Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea,
TN37 6NH 01424 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 4, 2020