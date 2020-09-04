|
Cabban Paul 29/01/1942 - 13/08/2020
Carole, Michaela and Antonia would like to express their thanks for the kind messages, cards and flowers received since Paul's death.
Also, heartfelt thanks to Dr Grace, Annette and the staff of the Judy Beard Unit and Pevensey Ward for their kindness and care.
A family funeral has taken place but donations to St Michael's Hospice in Paul's memory may be made via
A.C. Towner 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea TN376NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 4, 2020