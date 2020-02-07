Home

BOILING Peter Richard Passed away unexpectedly on
Friday 31st January 2020, aged 64.
Greatly loved and forever with us,
the most amazing husband, dad and grandad, brother and uncle.
With all our love, Linda, Emma, Sarah, Michael, Jade, Sebastian,
Isambard and Zachary.
His funeral service will be held at Hastings Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Crohn's and Colitis UK may be sent via the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
