HIGH Peter Peter passed away suddenly on the 8th October age 71 years. Peter was President of the Hastings and District Football Association. He qualified as a referee as a teenager and ran the Line at famous clubs. When he came to live in Hastings Peter coached youth teams. He was Secretary of the late St Leonards FC at the Firs. Peter contributed "On this day" to both Hastings United and Eastbourne Town Football programmes.
Barbara, his sister, would like to thank all the nurses and doctors involved in Peter's care over the last few years. A big thank you also to the parishioners at Holy Redeemer Church Hollington and the football friends who cheered him up by their visits to him at home and in hospital.
May he Rest in Peace
No flowers please and any donations in his memory to St Michael's Hospice.
Funeral details from the Co-op Funeralcare service at London Rd, St Leonards.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 23, 2020