MAWBY Peter John Passed away peacefully in
St Michael's Hospice on Christmas Day, aged 80 years.
Much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great-Grandad who will be dearly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday 15th January 2020, 3.30pm at Hastings Crematorium with a reception at Shearbarn Holiday Park where all are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, to
St Michael's Hospice via the funeral director Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
