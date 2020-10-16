|
ROCHEFORT Peter Leonard After a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia, Peter went to our Lord in Heaven on October 5th 2020.
There will be a Service to celebrate his life at St Mark's Church, Little Common, at 2pm on Monday 19th October.
Because of Covid 19, numbers are limited, so please contact Sue.
Peter was a gentle, loving, humble soul, loved by all, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
No flowers please: but donations in lieu if desired for Parkinson's UK to be sent to; Ewan Walder Funeral Directors,
2a Bixlea Parade, Little Common,
TN39 4SD.
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 16, 2020