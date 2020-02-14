Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Salt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Salt

Notice Condolences

Peter Salt Notice
SALT Peter Birmingham born, once resident of Bexhill, Catenian, ex-Rotarian,
lover of big band music, the open road, and proud owner of a
wine-coloured Jaguar.
Died on 1st February 2020, aged 92.
Funeral service to be held at St Martha's Church, Little Common on Tuesday 25th February at 2.00pm.
Donations in memory of Peter can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support or Alzheimer's Research UK, either direct or at the service.

"And climb that stairway to the stars .."
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -