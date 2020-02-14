|
SALT Peter Birmingham born, once resident of Bexhill, Catenian, ex-Rotarian,
lover of big band music, the open road, and proud owner of a
wine-coloured Jaguar.
Died on 1st February 2020, aged 92.
Funeral service to be held at St Martha's Church, Little Common on Tuesday 25th February at 2.00pm.
Donations in memory of Peter can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support or Alzheimer's Research UK, either direct or at the service.
"And climb that stairway to the stars .."
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 14, 2020