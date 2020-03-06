Home

Frost Philip John Stuart Passed away in
The Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on
11th February 2020, aged 62 years.
Service of Celebration of a life lived,
not lost, will take place on
Thursday 19th March 2020 at
2.00pm, St Mary's Church,
Salehurst, East Sussex, TN32 5PH.
Flowers welcome, alternatively donations to 'St Mary's Church, Salehurst' can be made online via www.cwaterhouseandsons.co.uk.
All enquiries to C. Waterhouse & Sons Funeral Directors, Burwash,
East Sussex, TN19 7ET.
Tel 01435-882219.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 6, 2020
