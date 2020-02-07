|
BOND Phyllis Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 30th January,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron Bond, greatly loved and missed by her sons Gavin and Michael, partners Alison and Kaz and grandaughter Holly.
Funeral to take place at Hastings Crematorium on Monday 24th February 2020 at 12.30pm.
All who knew Phyllis welcome.
Family flowers only, donations to
St Michael's Hospice please.
Any further details to D Mercer Funeral Directors Tel: 01424 421805
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020