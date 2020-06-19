Home

PARSONS Rachel "Renée" Passed away peacefully at Sunrise Care Home, Virginia Water on 9th June 2020. Much loved mum, nan, great nan and friend to many. Long serving member of The Towns Women Guild for over 70 years, she will be greatly missed by all. Private funeral service to be held at East Hampstead Crematorium, Berkshire on Monday 29th June at 12.30. Live streaming of the service
will be available.
Enquiries to Egham & Hythe Funeral Directors Tel 01784 479310
Published in Hastings Observer on June 19, 2020
