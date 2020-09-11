|
|
|
Baker Ray 26/05/32-26/07/20
Elaine, Keith and Terry would like to thank family and friends who attended Ray's funeral on 14th August. Many thanks for the kind donations for Hastings RNLI which would have meant a lot to Dad and for all the kind messages of sympathy in memory of Ray. Also many thanks to all staff at Hastings Court Care Home for their wonderful help, care and kindness in looking after Ray.
We would also like to say a special thank you to Jonathan Mendenhall for taking the wonderful service for Dad. He would have loved it! Many thanks also to La Collina Gardens for the beautiful flowers, Andy and all staff at East Hastings Sea Angling Club for providing food and refreshments on the day and Towners for their help and kindness throughout this sad time.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 11, 2020