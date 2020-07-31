Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Baker

Notice Condolences

Raymond Baker Notice
BAKER On 26th July at Hastings Court Care Home, Raymond, beloved husband of the late Pat Baker and dear father of Terry, Keith and Elaine, passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Former employee of White and White builders, Kings Road, St Leonards.

Funeral service to take place at Hastings Crematorium on Friday
14th August at 10.30am, followed by cremation. (Restrictions over number of people attending still apply).

Family flowers only please.
Donations for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hastings) may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road, St. Leonards on Sea, TN37 6NH or donated via the website: raymondbaker.muchloved.com

After the service you are welcome to join the family for refreshments at
East Hastings Angling Club.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -