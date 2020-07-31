|
BAKER On 26th July at Hastings Court Care Home, Raymond, beloved husband of the late Pat Baker and dear father of Terry, Keith and Elaine, passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Former employee of White and White builders, Kings Road, St Leonards.
Funeral service to take place at Hastings Crematorium on Friday
14th August at 10.30am, followed by cremation. (Restrictions over number of people attending still apply).
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hastings) may be sent to Arthur C Towner Ltd, 2-4 Norman Road, St. Leonards on Sea, TN37 6NH or donated via the website: raymondbaker.muchloved.com
After the service you are welcome to join the family for refreshments at
East Hastings Angling Club.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 31, 2020