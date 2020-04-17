|
Bone Reginald Alexander Sadly taken from us unexpectedly on 5th April, 2020.
Loving father, grandad and little grandad.
He has left behind a heartbroken family but he is with his beloved Vera now.
Celebration of Reg's life will be held at a later date but we are sure he would appreciate anyone raising a toast to him in the meantime.
Grandad,
Our hearts hurt but we hope you are having fun with nanny now.
We will keep the garden going for you.
Love you always.
Your girls xxxx
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 17, 2020