DI FRANCESCOMARINO Rita Kathleen
(nee Cobby) Peacefully at St Wilfrid's Hospice on 26th September 2020 aged 88 years.
Much loved mum of Susan,
Jacqueline, Michael and Annette.
Grandmother of 11,
Great-Grandmother of 13 and
Great-Great Grandmother of 1.
Former landlady of
The Oddfellows Arms in Ore.
Grateful thanks to all at St Wilfrid's Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral service at
Hastings Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd October at 1.30.
Current restrictions mean
attendance is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please; donations are welcome for St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o A. C. Towner Ltd. 2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards, TN37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Oct. 9, 2020