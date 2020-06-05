|
Swain Rita Dorothy Passed away quietly on the morning of the Spring Bank holiday, Monday 25th May, aged 84.
A true "Ryer" she will be familiar to many. Daughter of Alfred and Dorothy Hobbs (Dick & Dot), adored wife for 64 years to Rex (ex-Rye Town Crier) and wonderful mother to Wendy and Julie.
Rita will always be remembered
for her kindness to others and was loved by so many.
Private family funeral.
A celebration of Rita's life to be
held in the future.
Donations to Parkinson's UK via
Arthur C Towner, 01424 436 386.
Published in Hastings Observer on June 5, 2020