OLIVER Robert Charles
1933-2020 Bob passed away peacefully on February 6th at home with his wife, children and grand-children by his side,
after fighting illness for a long time.
He worked on the liners before owning his own hairdressing business in
Little Common for some years,
then became an Estate Agent for
Andrews in Hastings,
both professions he loved dearly.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife Wendy, children Nicola, Timothy and Andrew, his brother Lenard, and his grand-children.
'Well Darling you can now tell all your stories to those in Heaven with you.
Now in the arms of Jesus'.
R.I.P
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 21, 2020