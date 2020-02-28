Home

OLIVER Robert Charles Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2020 aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother who will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will be held on Monday 9th March 2020, 11.00am
St Stephen's Church, Bexhill-on-Sea.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if wished, to
The Sara Lee Trust via the funeral director Arthur C. Towner Ltd,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea
TN40 1DG. 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 28, 2020
