Mitchell Peacefully at home, after a short illness, Robina (Rena)
nee Leishman, passed away on Sunday September 13th 2020 aged 95.

Much loved, graceful adoring mother of Bruce, Douglas, Patricia and Brian. Cherished Grandmother of nine wonderful young people and proud Great Grandmother of seven small scoundrels.

Her smile and glittering eyes will be hugely missed, as will her unwaivering love, integrity and unfailing support.

Funeral will be private due to current restrictions but donations to
St. Michael's Hospice or Cancer Research UK would be welcomed in memory of Rena.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 25, 2020
