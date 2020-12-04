|
PAGE Ron 20.10.43 - 20.11.20
Ron passed away peacefully on
20th November 2020, aged 77.
Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of Maria and Kirsty, father-in-law of Phil and Darren and dear grandad of Jake and Luke.
A private funeral will take place. Donations in Ron's memory can be made to Renal Unit, The League of Friends, the Bexhill Hospital via the Funeral Directors:
Arthur C Towner, 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards on Sea TN37 6NH
Tel: 01424 436386.
Published in Hastings Observer on Dec. 4, 2020