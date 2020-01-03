|
SARGENT Ronald Jack Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019, aged 99 years.
A local farmer and turf supplier.
Loving father of Maureen, Rod, Steve, Sonia, Peter and Brian.
A much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Mark's Church, Little Common on Thursday 9th January at 12 noon.
Flowers welcome or donations can be made to either the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance or St Michael's Hospice (for Hospice at Home).
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 3, 2020