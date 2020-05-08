|
|
|
Brandt Rosemarie (Wright) Passed away peacefully
at the Conquest Hospital following a short stay at
Whitegates Retirement Home.
Loving husband to Michel, a wonderful Mother to Philippe & Christophe, Grandmother to Tom and Freddie, Aunt to many and friend to all that knew her.
Having enjoyed a long life, it came
to an end on Saturday April 25th,
she will be sadly missed.
Due to the current situation a
Private Funeral was held at Hastings Crematorium on Wednesday May 6th.
A further celebration of her life will be arranged when circumstances allow.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020