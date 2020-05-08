Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Rosemarie Brandt

Rosemarie Brandt Notice
Brandt Rosemarie (Wright) Passed away peacefully
at the Conquest Hospital following a short stay at
Whitegates Retirement Home.

Loving husband to Michel, a wonderful Mother to Philippe & Christophe, Grandmother to Tom and Freddie, Aunt to many and friend to all that knew her.

Having enjoyed a long life, it came
to an end on Saturday April 25th,
she will be sadly missed.

Due to the current situation a
Private Funeral was held at Hastings Crematorium on Wednesday May 6th.

A further celebration of her life will be arranged when circumstances allow.
Published in Hastings Observer on May 8, 2020
