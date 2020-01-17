|
|
|
MILLS Roy Allen Passed away peacefully on 6th January in the Conquest Hospital, aged 89 years. Greatly loved and missed by his wife Joyce, son Allen, daughter Elaine, grandchildren and step children. Funeral to take place
on Monday 3rd February at Hastings Crematorium at 12.30pm for family and close friends followed by a service of Thanksgiving at 1.15pm at St Leonards on Sea (Park Road) Methodist Church. Family flowers only please and donations to British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support via
D C Mercer & Son 29 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards on Sea
TN37 7DA
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 17, 2020