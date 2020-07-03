Home

Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Royston Heath

Notice Condolences

Royston Heath Notice
HEATH Royston Frederick Passed away peacefully at home
June 25th 2020 aged 91.
Much loved husband of Jean,
loving dad of Caroline, Anita and Ian, father-in-law to Peter, Rod and Tina.
Grandad to Emily, Alexander, William, Russell, Mary, Shania & Brooklyn. Great-grandfather to Riyah.
Forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank all the care teams that looked after Roy in his last few days of life.
Funeral on July 16th 2020 at 2:00 pm
at Hastings Crematorium.
All enquiries to Arthur C. Towner Ltd 2/4 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH 01424 436386
Published in Hastings Observer on July 3, 2020
