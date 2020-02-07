Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Sparkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Sparkes

Notice Condolences

Sarah Sparkes Notice
Sparkes Sarah (Sally) Died peacefully in her sleep
on 27th January 2020 at
Hastings Court Care Home, aged 88.
Dearly loved Mother of David and Michael, and Mother-in-Law
to Anita and Su.
Much loved Grandmother to Joshua, Ben, Jake and Jamie Sparkes.
Will be fondly remembered
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on Monday 24th February at 11.00.
Flowers or donations for Royal Osteoporosis Society may be sent to
A. C. Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -