Sparkes Sarah (Sally) Died peacefully in her sleep
on 27th January 2020 at
Hastings Court Care Home, aged 88.
Dearly loved Mother of David and Michael, and Mother-in-Law
to Anita and Su.
Much loved Grandmother to Joshua, Ben, Jake and Jamie Sparkes.
Will be fondly remembered
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at Hastings Crematorium on Monday 24th February at 11.00.
Flowers or donations for Royal Osteoporosis Society may be sent to
A. C. Towner Ltd., 2-4 Norman Road,
St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020