GIBSON Shirley June On 3rd January 2020, aged 83 years.
A beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service Monday,
10th February, 1pm at
Rye Methodist Church followed by
Committal at Hastings Crematorium.
There will be transport available
between the church and crematorium
(and return) for a limited amount
of people who knew Shirley.
There will also be the opportunity
to gather in her remembrance at
River Haven Hotel at 3pm where
refreshments will be provided.
All, who knew Shirley,
are welcome to these events.
Donations, if desired, to Hospice at Home c/o Ellis Bros, 3 Ferry Road, Rye, TN31 7DJ
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 24, 2020