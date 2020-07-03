|
|
|
Gooch Shirley Passed away peacefully on the
12th June aged 83 at the
Conquest Hospital.
Beloved Wife of Terry, loving Mother
to 6 Children, loving Grandmother
to 16 Grandchildren and
Great Grandmother to
3 Great Grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service to be
held at Hastings Crematorium
on the 9th July at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to the RNLI c/o
Hinkley Funeral Service,
01424 722461
Published in Hastings Observer on July 3, 2020