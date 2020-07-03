Home

Hinkley Funeral Service
50 Mount Pleasant Road
Hastings, Sussex TN34 3SH
01424 722461
Gooch Shirley Passed away peacefully on the
12th June aged 83 at the
Conquest Hospital.
Beloved Wife of Terry, loving Mother
to 6 Children, loving Grandmother
to 16 Grandchildren and
Great Grandmother to
3 Great Grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
A private funeral service to be
held at Hastings Crematorium
on the 9th July at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to the RNLI c/o
Hinkley Funeral Service,
01424 722461
Published in Hastings Observer on July 3, 2020
