SKINNER Sid Passed away on 30th August 2020 aged 94 in Prideaux Lodge Care Home.
Beloved husband of Wynne.
Father to Geoff, Brian & Martin
and a much loved grandad.
Sid was born in Punnetts Town,
went to school in Dallington and
was in the Navy from 1943 to 1946.
After the war he lived in Bexhill and played Cricket for RAFA for 25 years.
All funeral enquiries to
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, Audley House,
1 Albert Road, Bexhill-on-Sea,
TN33 0EE. 01424 733700.
Published in Hastings Observer on Sept. 11, 2020