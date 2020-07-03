Home

Cooper Stuart Christopher Aged 48.
Originally from Bearsted, Kent.
29.04.72 to 17.06.2020
His wings were ready but our hearts were not. Departed from Ashdown Forest destined for Paradise.
He was the perfect son, brother, partner, and uncle to twins. A hugely popular local taxi driver in Bexhill with a big heart, always putting the needs of others first. A genuine friend to many and is missed already.
Cortège leaving Galley Hill, Bexhill at approx 10am on Friday 10 July 2020, along seafront towards Devonshire Road and then Eastbourne, where a private funeral service will be held.
Family & close friend flowers only. Donations to Cats Protection or his JustGiving page for memorial bench/tree can be sent via the funeral directors, Arthur C Towner Ltd.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 3, 2020
