|
|
|
PADGHAM Susan (Sue) Passed away peacefully at
the Conquest Hospital on
23rd July 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved by Gillian, Vinny, Robert and Alice. She lived in Rye her whole life and will be greatly missed by family, friends and so many in the town.
A private funeral will be held on
12th August. Funeral cortege will
pass up and down Udimore Road
(to roundabout) at 12:45 if you wish
to pay your respects.
Tributes and recording of her
funeral will be available on susanpadgham.muchloved.com
Donations, if desired, to Bowel Cancer UK via her tribute page or c/o
Ellis Bros, 3 Ferry Road, Rye, TN31 7DJ, 01797 222394.
Published in Hastings Observer on July 31, 2020