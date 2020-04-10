|
DALTON Terence James
(Terry) It is with a very heavy heart we announce the sad news of the death of Terry, who lost his brave fight
on 28th March 2020.
He will be deeply missed by
his wife Mary, his children, grandchildren and friends.
Terry was a successful businessman who set up, ran and owned Fastprint and Design in Hastings since 1984.
Due to the current restrictions,
Terry's funeral will have to take place with immediate family only at
Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th April 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers are going toward the work of Friends of Conquest Hospital (Judy Beard Day Unit) or St Michael's Hospice either online: https://terencedalton.
muchloved.com/ or c/o
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards on Sea
TH37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 10, 2020