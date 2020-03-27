|
RANSOM Terry Passed away peacefully
at the Conquest Hospital
on 16th March 2020, aged 85.
Much loved father of Debbie, Lisa and
Chris. Grandad and great-grandad.
There is to be a private family
cremation followed by a
memorial service and burial
of ashes in the summer.
Terry will then be reunited
with his much loved wife Shirley.
All family and friends are warmly
invited to attend this memorial service.
All inquiries to the Undertaker
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea
TH37 6NH
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 27, 2020