Beaumont Valda Margaret Sadly passed away on her
70th birthday, 24th January 2020.
Much loved daughter of Ivy and the late William, sister of Martin, sister-in-law of Alison and aunt of Aimee.
Funeral service to be held
at St Ethelburga's Church,
St Leonards-on-sea on 18th February at 10:30am. Followed by private family committal. All friends welcome at the church. Flowers or donations in memory of Valda to St Ethelburga's.
All enquiries to Hinkley Funeral Directors, 50 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings 01424 722 461.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020