Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinkley Funeral Service
50 Mount Pleasant Road
Hastings, Sussex TN34 3SH
01424 722461
Resources
More Obituaries for Valda Beaumont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valda Beaumont

Notice Condolences

Valda Beaumont Notice
Beaumont Valda Margaret Sadly passed away on her
70th birthday, 24th January 2020.
Much loved daughter of Ivy and the late William, sister of Martin, sister-in-law of Alison and aunt of Aimee.
Funeral service to be held
at St Ethelburga's Church,
St Leonards-on-sea on 18th February at 10:30am. Followed by private family committal. All friends welcome at the church. Flowers or donations in memory of Valda to St Ethelburga's.
All enquiries to Hinkley Funeral Directors, 50 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings 01424 722 461.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -