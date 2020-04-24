|
HILLMAN Valentine A wonderful Mum to Adrian, Kevin and Keith,
a grandmother,
great grandmother and friend to all that knew her. Having enjoyed life to the full, she passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15th and will be sadly missed. Due to the current situation,
a private funeral will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday, April 27th with a celebration of her life when circumstances allow.
Donations in Val's memory may be made to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 24, 2020