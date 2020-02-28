Home

HARRISON Vanessa Alice Our beautiful Wife,
Mum and Nanny
passed away peacefully
at St Michael's Hospice on
24th February 2020.
Her Celebration of Life will take place at 11.00am on Friday 13th March at Eastbourne Crematorium
(Main Chapel) followed by a gathering at Cooden Beach Hotel.
Mum requested colourful clothing please and only family flowers.
Donations, if wished to St Michael's Hospice or Judy Baird Day Unit
at the Conquest Hospital via
Arthur C. Towner Ltd, 1 Albert Road
Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DG.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 28, 2020
