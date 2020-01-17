Home

BONE Vera Gwendoline Passed away peacefully at The Conquest Hospital on
4th January 2020.
Much loved wife to Reg, mum to Gillian, Michael, Nigel, Adrian and Karen, doting nanny to her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
She has left a hole in all of our hearts and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Vera's life will be held at Hastings Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 11.45.
The family will be avoiding dark colours and will be grateful if you could do the same. We politely request that any donations you wish to make in memory of Vera are to The British Heart Foundation.
~~~~~~~~~
To our Nanny,
See you in the Skies,
We love you forever.
Rachel, Becca, Sophie and Libby xxx
Published in Hastings Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
