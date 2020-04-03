|
William J. Vaughan
FIB, FBIM (1929-2020) After a long and successful career in banking in London, he retired to Hastings in 1988, where he joined several clubs and charities, including PROBUS and the Muffin Club, and made many friends. In his late years, due to illness, he gradually abandoned all social activities. He died peacefully on 24/3/20, aged 91, surrounded by his loving family. According to his wish,
the funeral will be strictly private.
R.I.P.
Published in Hastings Observer on Apr. 3, 2020