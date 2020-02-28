Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Battle
38 High Street
Battle, East Sussex TN33 0EA
01424 772 029
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00
Hastings Crematorium
Yvonne Baker Notice
BAKER Yvonne Passed away at The Conquest Hospital on 19th February 2020, aged 82. Beloved mother of Stephanie, mother-in-law of Paul and a cherished friend to many, she is now at peace after many months of suffering. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew her but will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at Hastings Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 11.00am, all welcome. Donations to Crohn's & Colitis UK in memory of Yvonne.
All enquiries to F Jempson Funeralcare 01424 772029.
Published in Hastings Observer on Feb. 28, 2020
