STACE Yvonne 78, passed away peacefully
at home on the
17th February 2020.
Beloved Wife to the late Colin, Mother to Gavin and Mark, Mother-in-law to Michele and Debbie, Grandmother to Carlie, Toby, Megan and Jake and
Great Grandmother to Oakley.
She will be sadly missed, but always remain in our hearts.
Funeral on 17th March at
Hastings Crematorium at 11:00am.
Immediate family flowers only, donations appreciated to
Cancer Research c/o A C Towner Ltd, Norman Road, St Leonards, TN37 6NH.
Published in Hastings Observer on Mar. 6, 2020