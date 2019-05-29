Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:30 PM
Buck Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Fagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Aaron Alton Fagan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Aaron Alton Fagan Obituary
Dr. Aaron Alton Fagan

Petal - Dr. Aaron Alton Fagan, 80, of Petal passed away on May 26, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at Buck Creek Baptist Church.

Dr. Fagan served in the United States Army for four years. He was employed by the City of Hattiesburg at the water treatment plant as a plant operator. He received his Associate's degree from Clark College, he then went to William Carey University where he received his Master's degree before obtaining his doctorate of theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He preached for forty-seven years through his death at various churches in Mississippi and Texas. He was instrumental in the planning of Pathway Baptist Church. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Ada Fagan; two brothers, Richard Fagan, and John Fagan; and one sister, Lillian Soley.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Charlene Fagan of Petal; his four children, Tammy (Ronald) Ingram of Hattiesburg, Cort Fagan of Petal, Rev. Troy Matthew (DeAnne) Fagan of New Augusta; and Chrissy (Paul) Dykes of Ft. Scott, Ill; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donation be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Dr. Fagan's honor.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.