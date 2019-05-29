|
|
Dr. Aaron Alton Fagan
Petal - Dr. Aaron Alton Fagan, 80, of Petal passed away on May 26, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. at Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Dr. Fagan served in the United States Army for four years. He was employed by the City of Hattiesburg at the water treatment plant as a plant operator. He received his Associate's degree from Clark College, he then went to William Carey University where he received his Master's degree before obtaining his doctorate of theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He preached for forty-seven years through his death at various churches in Mississippi and Texas. He was instrumental in the planning of Pathway Baptist Church. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Ada Fagan; two brothers, Richard Fagan, and John Fagan; and one sister, Lillian Soley.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Charlene Fagan of Petal; his four children, Tammy (Ronald) Ingram of Hattiesburg, Cort Fagan of Petal, Rev. Troy Matthew (DeAnne) Fagan of New Augusta; and Chrissy (Paul) Dykes of Ft. Scott, Ill; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donation be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Dr. Fagan's honor.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 29, 2019