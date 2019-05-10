|
|
Ada Cole Cochran
Lanett, AL - Ada Cole Cochran, 92, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and resident of Lanett, Alabama, passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama on May 6, 2019.
Mrs. Cochran was born on November 26, 1926, to William and Ada Cole. She graduated from Sumrall High and the University of Southern Miss, Suma Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science on May 18, 1968. She worked primarily as a bookkeeper throughout a variety of industries.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Saunders (Michael) of Lanett, Alabama and her son, Michael Lucy of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; 2 grandsons, Carey Conner (LaTunja) of Lanett, Alabama and Scott Saunders of Nashville, Tennessee; 2 great-grandchildren, Joshua Conner and Hannah Conner of Lanett, Alabama; a twin sister, Ida Thompson of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; 2 nephews, Glenn Thompson (Carolyn) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and James Cole (Alicia) of San Antonio, Texas; 2 nieces, Judy Hamlin of Austin, Texas and Freeda Walker of Richland, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Dr. Herbert Eugene Lucy; her second husband, William Cochran; and her sisters Ruby, Bessie, and Susie; and her brothers Knox, Ance, William, and Ellis.
She was an avid reader and an enthusiastic student of the Bible. On July 14, 2007 she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11 at 2:00 p.m. EDT at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 275 W F Burns Dr. in Valley, Alabama.
She had a warm appreciation for beautiful music throughout her life, often playing the piano. She was devoted to showing her family love and was loyal and dear to her friends. She was an exceptional, elegant woman. We will miss her dearly.
www.FrederickDean.com
Funerals & Cremations
Since 1900
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 10, 2019