Adeline Virginia Strasburg Yelverton
Hattiesburg - Adeline Virginia Strasburg Yelverton, 94, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, peacefully in her home. Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Bay Springs Cemetery with her grandson, Wayne Collins Register officiating.
Mrs. Yelverton was a homemaker and at times worked alongside her husband, Ivin "Neil" Yelverton, at Yelverton Drug Store. She was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she taught the two, three, and four-year-old Sunday School classes. Serving in all offices, Mrs. Yelverton was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for sixty years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivin "Neil" Yelverton, Jr.; one daughter, Bessie Yelverton; her parents, Albert and Carrie Strasburg; three sisters, Evelyn, Louise, and Katherine; one brother, Elmer; one grandson, Jeffrey Alan Clayton; two great grandsons, Christopher Chase Clayton and Jay "Bud" McClure; and her faithful canine companion, Suee.
She is survived by one daughter, Patsy Register (Wayne); one son, Charlie Yelverton; two grandsons, Scott Clayton (Holly) and Wayne Collins Register (Lana); one granddaughter, Beth Walter; eight great grandchildren, Melonie McClure, Brittany Clayton, Alan Clayton (Amber), Seth Engelmann, Makinzi Walter, Ada Ishler, Caden Walter, and Adeline Clayton; and four great-great grandchildren, Mia McClure, Gage Jenkins, Rayleigh Forty, and Kinlee Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.